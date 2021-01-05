Scott County Commissioner Jon Ulrich will chair the county board this year.
Ulrich, who represents Savage, was first elected to the board in 2001 and served as board vice chair last year.
He'll take over the chairperson role from Commissioner Dave Beer, who he thanked during this week's meeting for bringing "steady and consistent" leadership the board in 2020.
"Dave has done an excellent job, I want to thank him for that," Ulrich said while attending the board meeting virtually Jan. 5.
Commissioners Beer, Barb Weckman Brekke and Tom Wolf were sworn-in to new four-year terms this week after each winning re-election this November.
Commissioner Mike Beard, who represents parts of Shakopee, will serve as vice chair this year.