Savage’s longtime city planner departed his job this week for a new role at a land development company.
Bryan Tucker, the city’s planning and economic development administrator, joined the city in 2000. On Monday, the Savage City Council accepted his resignation, effective Wednesday, Sept. 22.
During his tenure, Tucker oversaw numerous large-scale developments during Savage’s busiest growth years.
“Bryan has had a can-do attitude when it came to development, and he worked hard to make a development work,” City Administrator Brad Larson wrote in an email. “However, he also knew our city council and community well enough to let developers know when a project wasn’t going to work.”
In an email to the Savage Pacer, Tucker said it’s been an honor to work at the City of Savage and serve the community over the past 21 years.
“Along the way, I’ve been privileged to work alongside some outstanding individuals, including city staff, commission members and city council members, who have all contributed to helping make Savage a great place to live, work and play,” he wrote.