Savage's annual National Night Out event is postponed, the city announced this week.
The Nite to Unite celebration, set to take place Aug. 4, is now tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The Savage Police Department said they'll follow the recommendations of the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association to ensure the community's safety during the pandemic.
National Night Out is meant to build stronger relationships between residents and law enforcement, according to the organization’s website. Parties take place in thousands of communities across all 50 states.
The community building event brings together neighbors, local law enforcement, public safety workers and officials to celebrate relationships, trust and working together for a safer community.
Last year, more than 70 neighborhood parties registered for the event in Savage, and around a dozen had special visitors from the Savage Police and Fire departments.
"Many registered parties will be visited by a group from the Savage Police or Fire Departments, in addition to other local representatives," the city's website states.
Residents are encouraged to register their parties early as spots are limited. Visit www.cityofsavage.com for more information.