The Savage City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to charter a task force to guide the city’s work in addressing issues of race, equity, diversity and inclusion.
Under the city’s plan, the 10-20 member task force is set to work with a consultant for one year to evaluate city policies and practices and develop an action plan in regards to racial equity.
Once the plan is complete, the task force will dissolve and a permanent advisory commission will be established to advise the council on topics of equity and community engagement.
“This is a heavy load, this is a large scope of work,” Emily Gunderson, the city’s communications director, told the council on Tuesday.
Gunderson said some city staff and council members will be chosen to serve on the task force, but the majority of its members will be local residents, local employees or local business owners who have expertise or relevant experiences in racial equity work.
“To date, over 25 individuals have already been identified — some are familiar faces and some are new to us,” Gunderson told council.
Under the city’s timeline, a recommendation to appoint task force members is set to go before the council in August and the task force will begin its work in September.
The resulting action plan is set to be presented to the council in December, 2022.