The Scott County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously this week to extend the county’s transportation sales tax until 2032.
The half-cent retail sales tax and $20 excise tax on vehicle purchases, enacted in 2015, generates millions of dollars annually for regional transportation projects.
All cities in Scott County adopted resolutions in support of continuing the tax -- which was set to expire at the end of 2022 -- ahead of Tuesday's vote by the county board.
District 1 Commissioner Barb Weckman Brekke said she's heard wide support for the tax from residents and business owners.
Weckman Brekke said the regional transportation improvements have particularly benefitted farmers in her district who've experienced shorter travel times between southern Scott County farms and the agricultural ports in Savage.
Lisa Freese, the county’s transportation services manager, said the transportation sales tax revenue will support many upcoming transportation projects, including major improvements being planned for the Highway 13 corridor in Savage.
Other projects under development include Highway 169 improvements on Bluff Drive in Sand Creek Township and an interchange at Delaware Avenue in St. Lawrence Township.
While the tax revenue isn’t enough to cover all costs associated with large-scale transportation projects, the dollars help Scott County leverage state and federal funding streams through local-match grant programs.
Over $102 million in state and federal dollars has been leveraged to date with the support of the tax revenue, according to Freese.
Transportation sales tax revenues are also increasing annually for Scott County.
The county collected $12.6 million in sales tax revenue last year compared to $8.7 million in 2016, according to county data.
Total revenue collections since 2015 are expected to reach $75 million by the end of the year, according to Freese.