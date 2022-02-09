Scott County officials plan to vote next week on the future of the county’s half-cent transportation sales tax, which is slated to expire at the end of the year unless the board extends it.
The Scott County Board of Commissioners enacted the tax — along with a so-called “sunset” date of Dec. 31, 2022 — in 2015 to generate revenue for regional transportation projects.
The half-cent retail sales tax and $20 excise tax on vehicle purchases generates millions of dollars each year for projects within Scott County.
Lisa Freese, the county’s transportation services manager, said revenue receipts from the tax to date total around $50.7 million.
While the tax revenue isn’t enough to cover all costs associated with large-scale transportation projects, the dollars help Scott County leverage state and federal funding streams through local-match grant programs.
Freese said transportation tax proceeds typically cover approximately one-third of total project costs.
“That enables us to leverage the other two-thirds from either state or federal grant programs,” she said.
A significant portion of the transportation sales tax revenue is generated from non-county residents traveling Scott County’s roads.
Freese said the proceeds help the county accomplish high-priority transportation projects without delaying other county projects or raising the property tax levy.
Transportation projects
Under state law, the transportation sales tax proceeds are spent exclusively on transportation and transit projects.
Freese said projects that resolve safety issues and enhance mobility on regional roadways have been a priority for Scott County.
Over the years, a list of inter-regional transportation projects have been completed with support from the tax revenue, including several projects on Highway 169, such as the Highway 41 interchange.
The sales tax revenue also provided a major funding source for the upcoming Highway 13 and Dakota Avenue interchange project planned for Savage.
Freese said continuing the transportation sales tax over the next decade would likely support other improvements to the Highway 13 corridor in Savage, such as additional interchanges under review for the Lynn Avenue and Chowen Avenue intersections.
Downtown Jordan is also on the map for major improvement projects if the transportation sales tax continues.
The long-sought interchange project planned for Highway 169 and Highway 282 received an $8 million boost in federal funding last year, but Freese said the project hinges on continuing the transportation sales tax.
“If it ends in 2022, we would not have enough revenue to cover the needed match for that project,” she said.
Ahead of the vote set for Tuesday, Feb. 15, by the county board, all eight cities in Scott County had adopted resolutions in support of the transportation sales tax.
Freese said they’ve also heard support from local business owners who rely on transportation infrastructure to keep their freight moving and workers coming to work safely.
The Scott County Board will hold a public hearing on the topic before taking a vote during the meeting.