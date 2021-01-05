Local police and fire personnel will begin receiving the coronavirus vaccine today under vaccination plans being rolled out by Scott County Public Health.
Belle Plaine's city hall will serve as a temporary coronavirus vaccine clinic Tuesday afternoon, and clinics will also be held this week in Prior Lake and Shakopee, according to Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky.
On Monday, Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said more than 82,000 vaccines have been administered so far to Minnesotans.
Scott County Public Health is currently receiving 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week, the county health department confirmed. Two shipments were received before year's end bringing the county's current total number of doses received to 600.
"Mission-critical" staff responding to the pandemic are being offered the vaccine first, according to Brodsky.
She said the county health department began administering vaccines Dec. 30, beginning with community vaccinators, and the first phase of vaccine rollout being conducted by the local health department will be completed this week.
Hospital staff, vaccinators and testers and those living and working at skilled-nursing facilities were the first in Minnesota to be offered the vaccine.
The first phase also includes local police and fire personnel and staff working at unaffiliated clinics or free-standing dialysis centers, Brodsky said.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine from the county will be able to choose between the three clinics this week, and one back-up clinic to be hosted next week.
With the initial phase complete, the county health department will shift its focus to group homes, home care agencies, assisted living facilities, adult foster care and local correctional facilities.
However, the move into the second phase, referred to as 1b, won't happen locally until the green light from the state health department, which currently expects to release further guidance mid-January.
"What we are currently working on is gathering lists of these individuals, making connections with them and really identifying if they have access to the vaccine elsewhere," Brodsky told the Scott County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
Assisted livings, for example, might've already made a connection to receive the vaccine through other programs and won't need the county's assistance.
"Local public health's role is to fill in that gap if they are not currently covered," Brodsky said.
The subsequent phase of the local rollout plan will include essential workers, including teachers and childcare staff, and other types of care providers, such as mental health professionals and dentists.
Local vaccination plans picked up speed across the metro this week.
Nurses with the City of Bloomington's Public Health Division began vaccinating first responders Monday, the city announced.
The city health department's vaccine program is available to approximately 500 eligible emergency medical responders across Bloomington, Richfield and Edina.
"With two COVID-19 vaccines now rolling out, there is light at the end of the tunnel," Nick Kelley, the city's acting public health administrator, said in a statement. "Yet, due to initially limited supplies, it will be months before every person in our community who wants the vaccine can get it."
In Scott County, Brodsky said she hopes the rate of shipments increases beyond 300 doses per week because vaccinating large groups, such as teachers, will otherwise take a long time to complete.
However, it's unknown when the county will see an increase to its allocation.