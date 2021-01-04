The coronavirus vaccine will become available to local police and fire personnel in Scott County starting Tuesday, Jan. 5, a local health official confirmed.
Belle Plaine's city hall will serve as a temporary coronavirus vaccine clinic Tuesday afternoon, and clinics will also be held this week in Prior Lake and Shakopee, according to Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky.
The county received 600 doses of the vaccine before year's end, Brodsky said. Community vaccinators received the shot last Wednesday in preparation of administering the vaccine to local emergency medical responders and unaffiliated healthcare workers beginning this week.
The doses received by the county in the last two weeks of December is enough to cover most of the individuals in this initial priority group, Brodsky confirmed.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine from the county will be able to choose between the three clinics this week, and one back-up clinic to be hosted next week.
On Monday, Jan. 4, Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said over 82,000 vaccines have been administered so far to Minnesotans.
State health officials plan to release details regarding the next phase of the state's vaccine roll-out plan in mid-January.