Seventy-percent of Scott County residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Scott County reached the 70% milestone in the data reported Friday, June 18.
Ten Minnesota counties have reached or surpassed the 70% mark, including all counties in the Twin Cities metro area except for Anoka.
Around 80% of Scott County residents aged 50-64 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That figure jumps to 96% for residents aged 65 and older.
For younger residents, 40% of 12- to 15-year-olds and 44% of 16- and 17-year-olds in Scott County have been vaccinated. Adults aged 18-49 currently have a 61% vaccination rate in the county.
Statewide, just over 66% of Minnesotans aged 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday.
The latest COVID-19 case rate data reported by MDH on June 17 shows Scott County's 14-day case rate has fallen to 5.95 cases per 10,000 residents.