The Scott County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on April 6 regarding the Scott County Sheriff Office's use of drones.
The public comments are scheduled to be heard at 9:30 a.m. during the board's regular meeting.
State law requires law enforcement agencies to provide an opportunity for public comment prior to the purchase or use of a drone. The law took effect Aug. 1, 2020.
Law enforcement agencies must establish and enforce a written policy governing the agency's use of drones prior the conducting any drone operations.
In November, the Scott County Sheriff's Office obtained a drone through a donation.
Previously, the agency received drone assistance during some incidents and investigations from Mdewakanton Public Safety and the Shakopee Fire Department.
According to the sheriff's office, the Frandsen Bank & Trust in Jordan donated a $10,600 Autel Robotics EVO II Dual drone to the agency. The drone had been purchased from Maverick Drones in Savage.
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said drones are particularly useful during missing person searches and larger events such as severe flooding or river rescues.
Drones may also be used during criminal investigations.