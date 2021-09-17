Scott County's seven-day average positivity rate is the highest in the Twin Cities metro, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All metro area counties remain in the highest category of community transmission with average positivity rates above 5%.
The latest CDC data showing positivity rates from Sept. 7-13 is as follows:
- Scott County 8.8%
- Washington County 7.92%
- Carver County 7.85%
- Anoka County 7.75%
- Dakota 6.85%
- Ramsey 5.26%
- Hennepin 5.24%
Positivity rates are even higher in Scott County's neighboring counties of Le Sueur and Sibley, where the latest rates are 11.43% and 18.15%, respectively.
On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health's hospital capacity data showed 13 adult intensive care unit beds were staffed and available in the metro area.
Available beds for both ICU and non-ICU care represent less than 2% of all hospital beds in the area, according to MDH.