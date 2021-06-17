The remaining corner of Savage's once-sprawling Loftus farm property would become a four-story senior living facility under a proposal being evaluated by city officials.
Around two years ago, officials were presented plans from a local developer to turn the 16-acre hobby farm into an entertainment destination with a world-class curling center, a dining hall and two event spaces.
Last summer, the plans were withdrawn and not resubmitted, according to Bryan Tucker, the city's planning manager.
The application currently under review calls for a 150-unit senior living facility.
The development, proposed by Southview Senior Communities, would offer a mix of memory care, assisted living and independent living units.
The parcel is all that remains of a once 600-acre farm owned by the Loftus family dating back to the early 1800s.
The parcel is all that remains of a once 600-acre farm owned by the Loftus family dating back to the early 1800s.
Over the years, several concepts have been proposed for the land, but the site's wetlands have presented challenges to interested developers.
The plans are set to go before the Savage Planning Commission for a public hearing on Thursday, June 24.