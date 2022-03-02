Russian-made alcohol products were pulled from city-owned liquor stores in Richfield, Lakeville, Farmington and Wayzata this week amid the war in Ukraine.
The city of Richfield ceased all future orders of Russian products after pulling seven types of liquor off the shelves Monday, according to Neil Ruhland, the city's communications and engagement manager.
Tana Wold, the liquor operations director in Lakeville, said two Russian-made products were removed from the city's liquor stores on Monday but there's currently no plans to discontinue orders permanently.
"We had some aggressive customers force us to pull this from our shelves," Wold wrote in an email to Southwest News Media.
In Farmington, City Administrator David McKnight confirmed Farmington's liquor stores stopped selling Russian Standard and Zyr Vodka on Monday.
Russian Standard vodka is the only Russian-made product sold at city-owned liquor stores in Savage and Wayzata, according to city officials from each city.
Olivia Laskey, the city of Wayzata's communications coordinator, said they've decided to remove the vodka from their shelves.
In Savage, Russian Standard remains for sale, according to City Administrator Brad Larson.
"At this time, since we only have one Russian product we’ve decided not to do anything," Larson wrote in an email to Southwest News Media on Tuesday. "We do not have any Ukrainian products."
Boycotting vodka
Minnesota's municipal liquor operations opting to discontinue the sale of Russian-made alcohol ties to a broader boycotting trend across the country.
Brenda Visnovec, the city of Savage's liquor operations director, said several vodkas might be assumed to be Russian-made.
Smirnoff, for example, had been formerly produced in Moscow, but is now made in the United States after being purchased by Diageo.
Karkov, made in Princeton, Minnesota, is another example of alcohol mistaken to be Russian, she said.
However, Russian-branded products are also being removed from liquor stores across the nation to symbolize solidarity with Ukraine.
Governors in Utah and New Hampshire, for example, ordered Russian-branded products be removed from government-owned liquor stores in their states alongside Russian-made products.
The symbolic move is also spreading among local bars and businesses across Minnesota.
A recent announcement to customers of the Dolce Vita Wine Shop in Chaska warned Russian vodka won't be reordered, so "better get it now."