Updated at 5 p.m. Thursday
A Speedway convenience store and gas station is proposed to be built on a vacant corner near Prior Lake High School.
The landowner and developer, Joseph Card, is looking to purchase wetland credits from the City of Savage to move forward with development of the land at the northeast corner of County Road 27 and 154th Street.
Minnesota's wetland banking program, administered by the state Board of Water and Soil Resources, allows landowners and developers to purchase wetland "credits" to offset environmental impacts of development on wetlands.
In November, a representative of the landowner wrote a letter to city officials proposing a wetland credit transaction to mitigate the wetland impacts planned for the development.
State law puts forth wetland replacement requirements, but the property under review for the Speedway development doesn't have adequate acreage to establish a new wetland, according to a proposal submitted to the city.
The development team is proposing to instead meet the mitigation requirements by purchasing 0.76 acres worth of wetland bank credits from the City of Savage's wetland bank.
The city previously acquired around 10-acres worth of wetland credits when it built a larger-than-required wetland behind the homes on 125th Street and Ensign Avenue, according to City Administrator Brad Larson.
"We can use those wetland credits for city projects or as an economic development tool," Larson said.
On Dec. 15, the Savage Economic Development Commission reviewed a proposal from the developer to purchase 0.76 acres worth of wetland credits for $1 per-square-foot, or roughly $33,105.
Market rate for the city's wetland credits would be approximately $1.14 per-square-foot, bringing the purchase cost to $37,740, according to city documents.
The Economic Development Commission, which makes recommendations to the Savage City Council, supported moving forward with the wetland credit transaction, but voted in favor of a market rate price for the city's wetland credits.
The existing wet meadow wetland proposed to be filled for development has been degraded and bisected by previous developments.
In September, the Wetland Conservation Act Technical Evaluation Panel recommended approval of the developer's proposed wetland impacts.
If city officials move forward with the wetland banking transaction, the money would go towards creating higher quality wetlands in the future, according to Larson.
Citing concern from neighbors, Larson said the Savage City Council will discuss the proposal at the Jan. 10 work session rather than holding a vote on Monday, Jan. 3.
Land sale
In 2019, Savage officials sold the roughly two-acre property to Card for $5,000.
At the time, city officials said it would be a great location for a convenience store and gas station.
The city had owned the land for over 15 years as a remnant parcel from previous road construction, but officials hadn't seen much interest from developers, according to Larson.
"The location is great, the quality of the site is poor," Larson said.
Challenges for development on-site include a significant hill, wetlands, a gas line, setback requirements associated with the nearby Credit River and the property's triangular shape.
The purchase agreement between the city and landowner initially stated the land would be developed within one year, but the Savage City Council has since granted extensions.
Larson said the extensions gave the landowner more time to work with the private property owner to the east, but the parties never reached an agreement.
"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we have failed in our efforts to acquire additional property," a representative of the landowner wrote to city officials in November.
Planning process
If Savage officials move forward with the wetland credit transaction, Larson said the transaction would be contingent on approval of development plans.
Development plans for the Speedway have not yet moved through the city's planning process. However, the plans were outlined in a wetland replacement plan approved by the Savage City Council on Dec. 20.
Once a development application moves forward, the Savage Planning Commission will hold a public hearing before the plans move to the Savage City Council for final approval.
No dates have been scheduled yet for formal review of the plans.
Correction: A previous version of this story cited a Dec. 15 city memo, which misstated the city had sold the property to CSSA, Inc. According to City Administrator Brad Larson, the city sold the property to Joseph Card and 4833 W. 123rd LLC is the property developer.