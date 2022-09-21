The Burnsville volleyball team is looking like the favorite in Section 6AAAA.
The Blaze is still seeking its first South Suburban Conference win, falling in five sets Sept. 20 at Prior Lake (25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9) and also in five sets Sept. 14 at Eastivew (25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9).
But Burnsville has 10 total wins through the first month of the season. The team was 16-13 overall last year (3-6 in the SSC) and the 16 wins were the most for the program has had since it went 15-11 in 2013.
The Blaze will likely need a healthy Mesaiya Bettis come playoff time to contend for the crown. The sophomore missed the Prior Lake match due to a back injury. She had a match-high 28 kills in the loss to Eastview.
Bettis had a team-best 192 kills heading into the Prior Lake contest, while senior Kiylah Franke was second with 85.
Bettis had 250 kills for the Blaze last year as a ninth grader, so Burnsville needs her in the lineup.
"Mesaiya had talent last year, but needed to learn control," Blaze coach John Wastvedt said.
Section 6AAAA is not as deep as some of the other sections, so it's winnable for the Blaze. Other teams in the field include Minneapolis Southwest, St. Louis Park, Edina, Bloomington Jefferson, Minneapolis Washburn and Minneapolis South.
Jefferson is the defending champion, but the Jaguars are off to a 1-10 start. So far, Burnsville is 2-0 against the section with three-set wins over both Minneapolis South and Edina.
The last time the Blaze made the state field was in 2009 when it took third. The program's other two state appearances came in 1996 and 1998. Volleyball went to four class last fall.
With Bettis in the lineup, the Blaze has talent next to her be a dangerous offensive team. Seniors Evelynn Shero and Eleri Deaven had 55 and 52 kills, respectively heading into the Prior Lake match.
Senior Julia Valois has paced the offense. She had 300 set assists through the team's first 16 matches to go along with her team-best 39 ace serves. Senior Corrina Benson had a team-high 120 digs, while Bettis had 91.
In blocks through 16 matches, Deaven and junior Julia Perrine were leading with 22, while Bettis had 15.
"We received a preseason ranking of No. 2 in Section 6AAAA, which kind of fuels more for these girls," said Wastvedt, who was the Section 6AAA Coach of the Year last season. "We want that No. 1 seed and to play for a Section 6AAAA championship at home in front of our own fans."
Burnsville's final SSC match is Oct. 18, which also ends the regular season. The No. 1 seed in the section also gets a bye in the first round with only seven teams in the field.
Quarterfinal play starts Oct. 26 with the semifinals Nov. 2 and the title match Nov. 5. The higher seed is at home each round.
The Class 4A state tournament will be Nov. 9-12 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul. Second-ranked Wayzata is the defending champion.