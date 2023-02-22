Junior Kaelyn Ambuehl was back on the state trails at Giants Ridge in Biwabik for the second time in three seasons for the Burnsville-Shakopee Nordic ski team.
And in her second appearance, she improved on her finish as a ninth-grader when she was 99th in pursuit — a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
Ambuehl ended up 50th in pursuit this time around with a combined time of 34.07.6. In the classical portion, she ended up in 53rd place with a time of 17:47.2. She moved up the ranks in freestyle, finishing with the 51st-best time of 16:21.2.
Senior Zoe Devine of Ely was the girls individual champion with a time of 30:08.7.
Ambuehl qualified for state by finishing eighth overall in pursuit in the Section 1 meet on Feb. 7 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
At sections, the top two teams in both the boys and girls competitions make the state field, along with the top-four individuals in pursuit and the top sprint freestyle relay team not on the advancing squads.
The sprint relay was a new event that started last year.
Ambuehl was the lone state representative for Burnsville-Shakopee for both the boys and the girls teams.
Duluth East won the girls state team title, followed by Stillwater Area and St. Paul Highland Park. Duluth East also won the boys crown, followed by Wayzata and St. Paul Highland Park.
Senior Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie was the boys individual pursuit champion (26:00.9).