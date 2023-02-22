Kaelyn Ambuel

Junior Kaelyn Ambuel finished 50th in pursuit for Burnsville-Shakopee at the Nordic state meet Feb. 15-16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Junior Kaelyn Ambuehl was back on the state trails at Giants Ridge in Biwabik for the second time in three seasons for the Burnsville-Shakopee Nordic ski team.

And in her second appearance, she improved on her finish as a ninth-grader when she was 99th in pursuit — a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.

