Anglers who find several dead fish in lakes or streams should report these die-offs, which happen occasionally and usually result from natural causes, to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“It can be unsettling and concerning to find a number of dead fish,” said Tom Burri, limnology consultant with the DNR, who deals with water quality issues related to fisheries. “We hope people will help us out by reporting dead fish right away so we can determine if an investigation is needed.”
People should call the state duty officer at 651‐649‐5451 or 800‐422‐0798 to report fish die-offs. An early report allows timely water samples or other response actions to be taken if needed.
If there is an immediate threat to life or property, call 911 first. For general information requests, people can also contact area DNR fisheries offices, but this is not the best way to report fish kills.
One University of Minnesota study estimated that 500 fish die-offs happen each year in Minnesota.
More information is available on the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us/fisheries/fishkills.html.