Fish Die-offs

A cold winter with abundant snowfall can sometimes lead to fish die-offs in the spring known as winterkill.

 Minnesota DNR photo

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages Minnesotans to contact the state duty officer if they see evidence of a fish die-off in a lake or stream. Fish die-offs can result from a variety of natural and human causes.

“People can help by reporting fish die-offs right away,” DNR Limnology Consultant Tom Burri said. “These reports alert state agencies to the situation and help us determine appropriate next steps.”

