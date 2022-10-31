The Burnsville football team was no match for the defending Class 6A state champion Oct. 28.
Second-seeded Lakeville South ran over the seventh-seeded Blaze in the first round of the playoffs, rushing for 302 yards in a 52-6 home victory. It was Burnsville's fifth straight loss in the opening round.
In 2020, Burnsville had to pull out of the playoffs due to COVID-19 complications. The Blaze's last playoff win came in 2016 when the team beat Stillwater at home 21-14.
Burnsville made the state quarterfinals the previous season for the first time since 1995.
The Blaze finished the season with a 3-6 overall mark. The three wins are as many as the program has had in the previous three years combined.
Burnsville was 3-2 through five games, but finished the season with four straight defeats.
Against Lakeville South, the Blaze trailed 28-6 at the break and was down 49-6 after three quarters. Burnsville's lone touchdown came with 23 seconds left before halftime time when sophomore Andrew Dickhausen hit senior Nicholas Meuser on a 54-yard scoring strike.
The Cougars scored on runs 2, 11 and 6 yards in the third quarter to put the game on ice.
Burnsville was held to just 13 yards rushing and 98 yards passing. Senior Henry Saykeo led the team in rushing with nine carries for 15 yards.
Dickhausen completed 8 of 21 passes. Senior Eric Kilgore caught five of them for 26 yards. Meuser had two grabs for 49 yards.
Junior Markeese Howard led Burnsville's defense with six tackles. He also had an interception, as did junior Cole Clausen.