Burnsville Blaze

The Burnsville football opened the Class 6A playoffs with a 34-0 loss at Mound View Oct. 25. The Blaze finished the season with a 1-8 overall record.

The Burnsville football team was no match for the defending Class 6A state champion Oct. 28.

Second-seeded Lakeville South ran over the seventh-seeded Blaze in the first round of the playoffs, rushing for 302 yards in a 52-6 home victory. It was Burnsville's fifth straight loss in the opening round.

