Another tough season came to a close for the Burnsville boys basketball team March 9.
The sixth-seeded Blaze couldn’t stop Bloomington Jefferson standout Daniel Freitag, who scored 40 points in the third-seeded Jaguars’ 65-48 home win in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals.
The Blaze finished the season with a 3-22 overall record under second-year coach Jonte Flowers, including a 2-16 mark in the South Suburban Conference.
The three wins were three more than Burnsville had all of last year when it finished 0-19 overall in the shortened COVID-19 campaign.
The Blaze will look to continue the rebuild next season, but will have to replace seven seniors — Cory Kalina, Brendan Affana-Shanks, Isiah Hayes, Hasan Dualeh, Mubashir Diriye, Gage Bakke and Shreyas Pothini.
The good news is Burnsville will have its top two scorers back in juniors Khalif Bettis and Henry Saykeo. Bettis led the team at 19.8 points per game, while Saykeo averaged 12.6.
In the loss to Jefferson, Bettis led the team with 13 points, while Affana-Shanks scored 12. Sophomore Jeremy Sherlock finished with seven points for the Blaze, while sophomore Henry Buchanan had six.
Burnsville hung around in the first half, trailing 35-26 at the break. But the Blaze couldn’t close that gap in the second half.
The Blaze’s two wins in SSC play this season were both at home against Prior Lake (71-68) and Apple Valley (87-77). Its other victory was versus Simley (77-68) back on Dec. 23, which snapped the program’s 27-game losing streak.
Over the last 12 season, Burnsville has a 45-172 record in conference play.
Burnsville has lost in the section quarterfinals the last three years. The Blaze made it to the Section 3AAAA title game in 2019, but lost to Eastview.
Burnsville’s last section title came in 2008. The program also made the state field in 2004 where it lost to Chaska in the Class 4A title game.