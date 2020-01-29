The Burnsville girls basketball team shook off a pair of losses to earn a pair of double-digit South Suburban Conference wins.
The Blaze had four players in double figures in a 73-61 victory at Lakeville South Jan. 28, and had five with 10 or more points in an 80-61 home win over Prior Lake Jan. 25.
Burnsville (12-6 overall, 7-4 in the SSC) is home to No. 3-ranked Farmington Jan. 31 in SSC play at 7 p.m.
The Blaze follows with three more league games against Section 3AAAA foes — at Eastview Feb. 4, home to Eagan Feb. 7 and and at Lakeville North Feb. 11. All three start at 7 p.m.
In the win over Lakeville South, the Blaze led 37-25 at the break and continued to roll in the second half. Senior Zhane Thompson led the way with 18 points, while senior Paige Servais scored 15.
Senior Megan Diggan finished with 15 points, and junior Morgan Krumwiede scored 14.
In beating Prior Lake, Burnsville jumped out to a 42-26 lead at the half and never looked back. Ninth-grader Shantell Harden had a season-high 16 points to lead the team.
Servais finished with 14 points, followed by Krumwiede with 12, Diggan with 11 and Thompson with 10. Junior Hannah Lake scored 8 points, while sophomore Savannah Islam chipped in 7.
Through 18 games, Thompson was leading the Blaze in points per game at 15.4. Servais and Krumwiede were averaging 11.2 and 11.1 points respectively, while Diggan was at 9.4.
The Section 3AAAA quarterfinals start Feb. 26 with the semifinals Feb. 29. The title game is March 6, and all three rounds are at the site of the higher seed.
Burnsville is looking like the No. 2 seed at this point behind No. 10 Rosemount (16-3). Lakeville North (10-8) and Apple Valley (8-11) are likely the next two seeds.
The rest of the field includes Eastview (6-12), Eagan (7-11), Hastings (7-11) and Park (4-14).
Eastview has won the last eight section crowns. Burnsville's last state berth came in 1996, while the program's last playoff win was in 2012, a 64-35 victory over Eastview.
Burnsville's last winning season was in the 2009-10 campaign when the team finished 16-11. The Blaze needs two more to assure their first winning season in nine years.
Burnsville's final three SSC games to end the regular season are at Shakopee Feb. 13, versus Apple Valley Feb. 18 and at Prior Lake Feb. 21.