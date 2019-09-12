It's been a tough start for the Burnsville football team.
Can the Blaze earn their first win Sept. 13 at home against Lakeville South? Game time is 7 p.m. The Cougars are 1-1 after two weeks of play.
The Blaze dropped to 0-2 with a 34-6 loss at No. 6-ranked Eastview Sept. 6. Burnsville opened the season with a 24-6 setback at No. 9 Mounds View.
Burnsville coach Vince Varpness said the team needs to get back to the fundamentals.
"Our inexperienced players were exposed [in the loss to Eastview]," Varpness said. "We are working to move a few people around to clean things up like tackling, pursuit angles, ball control and self discipline to not jump before the snap."
Eastview jumped on the Blaze early with a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter en route to a 21-0 lead at the break. Burnsville scored in the third quarter on a tipped ball in the end zone.
Senior quarter Jordan Tompkins rolled to his left and lofted a pass under pressure toward the end zone. It was tipped in the air off of the hand of Blaze junior Noah Abbott to teammate and junior Nathan Le, who caught the ball while on the ground.
The extra point was missed, and the momentum for Burnsville didn't last long. Eastview took it right back with a 54-yard scoring strike on its next possession.
The Lightning salted the game away with a 13-yard scoring run later in third quarter.
In Week 4 (Sept. 20), the Blaze will play at No. 1 Lakeville North, the defending Class 6A state champions, at 7 p.m.
Three of Burnsville's last four games are at home: versus No. 10 Farmington (Sept. 27), at Eagan (Oct. 4), versus Rosemount (Oct. 11) and versus No. 4 Wayzata (Oct. 16).