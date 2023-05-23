Bears

Black bears are naturally cautious and typically avoid human contact, but it’s important to be proactive to prevent human-bear conflicts.

 Minnesota DNR photo

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hikers, campers and others recreating outdoors to be aware of bears and learn how to prevent conflicts.

Minnesota is bear country, but people can peacefully share the outdoors with bears by paying attention to where and when they are most likely to encounter bears. Black bears are naturally cautious animals that typically avoid human contact for their own safety; however, it’s important to be proactive to prevent human-bear conflicts.

