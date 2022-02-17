The Burnsville girls hockey team dominated the third period en route to winning its second Section 3AA title in three years.
The top-seeded Blaze outscored third-seeded Rosemount 3-0 in the final frame in a 6-2 victory Feb. 16 at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.
The momentum of the game started to shift late in the second period. Junior Madisyn Krumholz scored with 3:48 left in the frame to give Burnsville a 3-2 lead.
Krumholz struck again 3:34 into the final period to put the Blaze up by two goals. From there, the Irish was in chase mode and never really mounted any significant pressure.
Senior Katie Katzmarek made it 5-2 with an unassisted goal at the 7:55 mark. Senior Olivia Carlson scored on a 60-foot shot down the ice and into an empty net with 5:03 left to play, which sealed the title for Burnsville.
Burnsville will take a 22-5-1 record into the Class AA state tournament, which is Feb. 24-26 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Brackets come out Feb. 19 and are available at legacy.mshsl.org.
The Blaze will go into state having won 18 of their last 19 games, including a 15-3 mark in the South Suburban Conference, which was second behind No. 4-ranked Lakeville South (17-1).
It will be the program's eighth state appearance (1996, 1999, 2002, 2007, 2010, 2014, 2020).
"This is such an incredible feeling," senior Sami Bowlby said. "We have worked so hard for this and to get back to state is such a wonderful feeling. I'm so proud of everyone on this team."
Bowlby had a goal in the first period for the Blaze to give her team a 2-1 lead. Rosemount scored 24 seconds into the contest, and led 1-0 for just over 13 minutes.
Senior Zoie Dundon tied the game with 3:28 left in the first period, and Bowlby's goal came just 44 seconds later. Rosemount tied the game again just 22 seconds after Bowlby's goal.
Sophomore Addie Bowlby finished with two assists for Burnsville, while Carlson, senior Caitlyn Procko and sophomore Anna Thomas each had one.
Sophomore Addison Oettinger finished with 25 saves in goal for the Blaze.
Burnsville beat Rosemount twice in SSC play, but both wins were by a goal.
Sami Bowlby, who will play Division I hockey next season Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, missed the first game with Rosemount due to a broken finger. She missed 12 total games in the regular season, before getting back into the lineup Jan. 13 in the team's 6-2 win over Eagan.
Bowbly was the team's leading scorer last year and one of six players, including Katzmarek, Dundon, Procko, Carlson and Krumholz, who saw a lot of varsity ice time as part of the 2020 state squad.
Last season, Burnsville was the No. 1 seed in the section, but lost 3-1 to Apple Valley in the semifinals. The Blaze got their revenge against the Eagles with a 5-1 semifinal win Feb. 12.
"Last year was on our mind (going into the playoffs)," Sami Bowlby said. "We didn't want the season to end like that again. We knew if we kept working hard that we could get back to state. That's been our goal all season. I'm just so happy for this team right now."
In the semifinal win over fifth-seeded Apple Valley, Krumholz had a pair of goals to lead Burnsville, while Thomas had a goal and two assists. Katzmarek finished with a goal and an assist.
Procko also scored for the Blaze, while Addie Bowlby had an assist. Oettinger made 24 saves.
Burnsville opened the playoffs with a 6-0 quarterfinal win over eighth-seeded Park Feb. 9. Oettinger made 13 saves for the shutout.
Sami Bowlby had a goal and three assists, while Procko, Addie Bowlby and Katzmarek each had a goal and an assist. Thomas and Dundon also scored, while Carlson, Krumholz and senior Fiona Hatton each had assists.
Heading into state, Dundon leads Burnsville in total points with 51 (16 goals, 35 assists), followed by Katzmarek (34 goals, 12 assists), Sami Bowlby (17 goals, 18 assists), Addie Bowlby (20 goals, 14 assists), Krumholz (21 goals, 12 assists), Carlson (9 goals, 12 assists), Thomas (6 goals, 11 assists), Hatton (3 goals, 12 assists), senior Rylee Colin (4 goals, 11 assists) and Procko (4 goals, 9 assists).
Oettinger has a 2.25 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts.