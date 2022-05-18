The Burnsville softball team snapped a five-game losing skid May 17 with the Section 3AAAA playoffs looming.
Junior Sid Lamotte smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to spark the Blaze to an 8-7 home win over Lakeville North in South Suburban Conference play.
The Blaze (5-13 overall, 3-13 in the SSC) went into the game off a 12-0 loss at Eastview May 16 and an 11-0 setback versus Eagan May 14 in two league contests.
The Section 3AAAA tourney starts May 23 with the first round and runs through June 3. It will be held at Richfield Middle School. Burnsville is likely to get the No. 7 seed.
Top-ranked Rosemount (16-1), the defending Class 4A state champs, will be the No. 1 seed, while East Ridge (10-6), Eagan (9-6) and Eastview (10-9) look the be the next three seeds.
Hastings (10-8), Park (9-8) and Apple Valley (0-19) are also in the field.
Burnsville has spent the last six seasons in Section 2AAAA, before getting moved to Section 3AAAA this spring in section realignment. The last time the Blaze was in Section 3 was when softball was three classes. It moved to four classes in 2016.
Burnsville is 2-6 against sections teams with wins over Apple Valley and Hastings and two losses apiece to Rosemount, Eagan and Eastview.
In beating Lakeville North, sophomore Gracie Johnson tossed a complete game. She allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits.
Burnsville scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 8-4. Lakeville North rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh, but Johnson got a ground ball to first with the bases loaded and two outs to end the game.
Sophomore Alex Gerber finished 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored for the Blaze, while junior Lilly Kuziej was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Taylor Larson also doubled, finishing 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Ninth-grader Avery Krumwiede also had an RBI for the Blaze, while senior Hannah Zastrow had a hit and a run scored.
In the loss to Eastview, Burnsville was limited to just four hits, all singles, from sophomore Kate Dam, senior Skyelar Boxell, Krumwiede and Lamotte.
The Lightning scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to the five-inning win. Johnson took loss, working 1 2/3 innings and giving up nine runs. Sophomore Emma Debilzan pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned).
Against Eagan, the Blaze managed just two hits, a double from Dam and a single from Zastrow.
The Wildcats led 5-0 after four innings before scoring six times in the fifth.
Johnson tossed a complete game in the loss, allowing 11 runs (seven earned) with four strikeouts.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato.