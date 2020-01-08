The Burnsville boys basketball team fell short of its first win streak of the season Jan. 7.
Eagan made 15 three-pointers in downing the Blaze 73-65 on the road in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville went into the contest off of a 65-62 win at Farmington in league action Jan. 3.
Burnsville (3-5 overall, 1-2 in the SSC) will play four straight road games, starting Jan. 10 at No. 6-ranked Shakopee. The Blaze have league games at Lakeville North Jan. 14 and Rosemount Jan. 17 and will play at Minneapolis South Jan. 20.
Burnsville is back home Jan. 21 to take on Apple Valley in SSC action. All games start at 7 p.m.
Against Farmington, it was the Blaze's first game since Dec. 19, a 106-103 loss at Robbinsdale Cooper. Burnsville was supposed to take on Minnetonka in the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud Dec. 28, but the game was cancelled due to weather.
Ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin led the way for the Blaze over Farmington with 19 points. Senior Daniel Rosenber and sophomore Yarin Alexander scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Senior Josiah Jordan chipped in 8 for Burnsville. The Blaze overcame a 32-21 deficit at the break.
Against Eagan, Burnsville was outscored 50-40 in the second half. El-Amin led the team again with 20 points, while Rosenber and Alexander both scored 19.
Rosenber, El-Amin and Alexander were each averaging in double figures through eight games at 16.9, 16.2 and 15.6 points per game, respectively.
Eagan is also a Section 3AAAA foe. So far, the Blaze are 0-2 against potential future playoff opponents, including a 87-81 loss at No. 4 Eastview back on Dec. 17.
In Burnsville's five losses, the team has allowed an average of 86.4 points per game. The team will need to tighten up on the defensive end to be a factor in the playoffs.
Burnsville made it to the Section 3AAAA title game last year in Rob Mestas' first season as coach, falling 82-64 to Eastview in the title game.
Eastview (10-1) is the heavy favorite in the section this year. The rest of the field is bunched behind the Lightning, including Eagan (4-5), Rosemount (5-4), Lakeville North (5-5), Hastings (5-5), Apple Valley (3-8) and Park (3-8).