The Burnsville Nordic ski teams are hoping to keep pace on the trails this winter.
Last season, the Blaze were denied any spots in the state field on the boys and girls sides. Both teams were eighth in the Section 1 team standings. The top two teams make state.
There is some talent back for both squads. Senior Monica Dinh led the girls in a South Suburban Conference freestyle race Jan. 26 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
Dinh was 15th overall among 52 racers, finishing the 5.8-kilometer course in 22:56.9. Ninth-grader was the team's next-best finisher in 21st (23:19.2), while ninth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl was 23rd (23:23.3) and senior Lauren Pettis ended up 28th (24:14.9).
The girls team tied for fourth in the team standings with Lakeville with 209 points. Rosemount won (271).
Other finishes for the Blaze girls included senior Carly Gorter (44th, 27:44.6), ninth-grader Emily Larsen (47th, 29:40.1) and ninth-grader Miriam Laabs (50th, 31:08.8).
On the boys side, Burnsville finished sixth in the team standings with 192 points. Fourth-ranked Prior Lake won the title (274).
Senior Ben Palmieri led the Blaze boys taking 14th overall (19:03.8). He was followed by sophomore Wyatt Peterson (21st, 20:33.4), senior Zachary Warns (36th, 22:07.8), ninth-grader Quinn Hess (37th, 22:20.9), sophomore John Goettl (45th, 24:21.7) and sophomore Charlie McGuire (49th, 25:51.6).
The regular season for both Burnsville teams will end Feb. 26 with the second round of the SSC Championships at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. The first round is Feb. 21.
The Section 1 meet follows the next week. A state competition has not yet been determined due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. State is usually held in mid-February at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.