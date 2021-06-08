The Burnsville boys and girls lacrosse teams couldn't get out the quarterfinals in Section 6 play June 3.
The fifth-seeded boys team fell 9-3 to fourth-seeded Rosemount to finish the season with a 7-7 overall mark (4-5 in the South Suburban Conference).
Meanwhile, the fifth-seeded Blaze girls team, a first-year co-operative with Apple Valley, was downed 19-9 by fourth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson. The Valley-Blaze finished with a 9-5 mark (5-3 in the SSC).
Due to low participation rates for both SSC schools, the Valley Blaze had to come together out of necessity this spring to have a season under head coach Kacie Waagbo.
Apple Valley won the state girls title in 2018. The last time Burnsville made the state field was in 2013 when it finished sixth.
The last time the Burnsville boys were state participants was in 2011 when it finished third.
Senior Jack Holmstrom led the Burnsville boys offense in the regular season with 30 goals, while adding 12 assists. Senior Henry O'Brien chipped in 21 goals and 15 assists, while junior Pierce Konrath scored 18 goals.
Seniors Donnie Borman and Max Rippentrop each scored 11 goals for the Blaze in the regular season, while senior Dalton Lutz chipped in eight goals.
Senior Nick Hjermstad played most of the minutes in goal for the boys, posting a .597 save percentage in the regular season.
Stats for both the boys and girls section quarterfinal game have not been made available.
For the Valley-Blaze, senior Taiva Reinertson led the team with 62 goals in the regular season, adding 15 assists. Senior Ruby Porzinski scored 25 goals, while senior Maria Widen had 18 goals and 14 assists.
Pozorski and Widen were captains on the Burnsville side for the team.
Senior Grace Lankas chipped in 18 goals and 11 assists for the team in the regular season, while sophomore Madisyn Krumholz had 18 goals and four assists. Junior Olivia Carlson finished with eight goals.
Sophomore Olivia Tilbury was the starter in goal in the regular season, fishing with a .601 save percentage.