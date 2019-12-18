The Burnsville girls basketball team finally the ended the Eastview curse.
Senior Zhane Thompson scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Blaze to a 76-52 home win over the Lightning in South Suburban Conference play Dec. 17.
The win snapped Burnsville's 28-game losing streak to Eastview. The last Blaze victory over the Lightning was back in 2006.
Eastview (3-4 overall) has won the last eight Section 3AAAA titles, so it's a big win for Burnsville (5-2 overall, 2-1 in the SSC) as it hopes to be in the thick of the section title chase come playoff time in March.
The section appears to be wide open than in years past when the Lightning were the annual heavy favorites. There is one ranked team in the field in No. 8 Rosemount (7-1). Other teams include Lakeville North (3-4), Eagan (3-4), Apple Valley (2-6), Park (2-6) and Hastings (1-4).
The last time Burnsville earned a spot berth was in 1996. The program won state titles in 1977, 1991 and 1992.
Burnsville went into the the Eastview game off a 72-50 home win over Lakeville South Dec. 13 in league play. Thompson led the charge with 20 points.
Burnsville is at Hastings Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., and will close out 2019 in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic Dec. 27-28, taking on White Bear Lake in the first round.
The Blaze will open the New Year at No. 3-ranked Farmington Jan. 2 in SSC action at 7 p.m.
In the victory over Eastview, Burnsville led 30-27 at the break and then poured it on the second half. Senior Paige Servais added 15 points. Senior Megan Diggan and junior Morgan Krumwiede both scored 10.
Ninth-grader Shantell Harden added 8 points, and sophomore Savannah Islam scored 4.
In the win over Lakeville South, Servais and Krumwiede scored 14 and 11 points, respectively. Diggan chipped in 8, while junior Hannah Lake had 7, and senior Brenna Shearer and junior Mara McMahon both scored 5.
Through seven games, Thompson was leading the Blaze in scoring at 14.7 points per game, while Servais was averaging 12.7. Krumwiede was at 9.3.