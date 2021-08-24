If the Burnsville girls tennis team is going to duplicate last year's success, it will need some new players to step up.
The Blaze graduated six seniors from last season's team that went 8-1 in the South Suburban Conference, including 1-1 in Section 6AA play.
Burnsville's only conference loss was 4-3 to Eastview. Teams played only league matches last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were playoffs, but only section team tournaments and not individual play. There was also no state tourney.
Over the past two seasons, the Blaze owns an impressive 15-3 conference record, while the team had a program-best 15 wins back in 2019.
Burnsville coach Ryan Haddorff knows the six seniors gone from last year won't be easy to replace. But there's some strong talent back, starting with senior captain Sami Bowlby, who will compete in her sixth varsity season.
Juniors Addie Bowlby and Ashley King are both in their fourth varsity seasons.
Seniors Ema Handzija and Savannah Islam are also captains, while juniors Shawna Bruha, Madisyn Krumholz are also back.
Juniors Iris Nelson and Lizzy Berger, sophomore Madison Malecha and ninth-graders Sid Handrahan, Avery Krumwiede and Bella Islam will all vie for varsity time.
"Burnsville does not have a large program or year-round tournament players like most of the conference and section favorites," Haddorff said. "We have hard-working, coordinated, athletic players, who are team-oriented and strong competitors.
"The team has a lot of crossover with the basketball and hockey programs," Haddorff said. "The goal is to sharpen their tennis skills enough during the season to be able to compete with the elite programs. It's exciting to see how much the girls improve from August to October."
Burnsville competes in a very tough section (6AA) with the likes of Edina, Benilde-St. Margatet's and Eastview. And this past spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and decided to thrown in perennial power Blake to the Section 6AA field
"Section 6AA has always been disproportionally strong," Haddorff said.
In the SSC, Eastview looks to be the favorite again with Lakeville South, Shakopee and Prior Lake also contenders.
"We hope to be in the top half of the conference," Haddorff said.
The last time Burnsville had a singles player or doubles team compete at state was in 2007. Niltooli Wilkins won the Class AA state singles title that year. She was runner-up the year before. Judy Wang also won a state singles title for the Blaze in 1997.
In 2019, Brooke Haddorff, a 2021 graduate, and Sami Bowlby got all the way to the section doubles final before falling to a team from Edina. Haddorff and Bowlby were denied a state berth, losing in three sets to a team from Benilde-St. Margaret's in the match for true second.
Burnsville's regular season ends Sept. 30 at St. Michael-Albertville in non-league play. The Section 6AA team tournament starts Oct. 6.