It was a tough season last fall for Brian Nacy in his first season as head coach of the Burnsville boys soccer team.
Not only did the Blaze struggle to 1-10-1 season, but the season started late and was played under the restrictions and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That made it difficult for Nacy get the program jumpstarted and headed back in the right direction. Since winning the Section 3AA title in 2016, Burnsville has struggled with a 9-46-5 overall record the last four years.
Last fall, Nacy said his team played better than its record indicated, so there's some hope going into this fall with four returning starters in senior captains Preston Pin and and Abner Philipos, junior Alex Gomez and sophomore Emerson Castillo.
Junior Abdiel Aldape-Mejia looks to start in goal for the Blaze, while junior Abdulahi Abdulahi will be back on defense.
"We have a quality group this year," Nacy said. "We think we managed to gain some respect as a quality program last year. We felt we outplayed most of our opponents, but too often dropped the result.
"This year we want to earn those results and continue to gain respect within our conference and around the state," Nacy added.
What does Nacy see as the team's strengths?
"It's hard to say what we will be able to do before we play another program," he said. "We feel we'll be strong in the midfield. We have several players who could start who will be competing for a couple of spots daily. We're excited to see them push one another."
Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified its sections for all sports. Soccer moved to three classes.
Burnsville stayed in Section 3, but will now be in 3AAA with the likes of Apple Valley, Bloomington Jefferson, Eagan, Eastview, Hastings, Park and Rosemount.
Nacy likes the idea of three classes for soccer.
"Having coached a very small Class A program before I think three classes is going to be great," he said. "I'm excited to see how things play out at the A and AA levels.
"When looking at Section 3AAA, I think it's pretty wide open," Nacy added. "Lakeville North has been the team to beat over the last handful of years, so with them out of the section it will be interesting to see who is able to come out on top."
Lakeville North and Shakopee tied for the South Suburban Conference title last fall with 7-0-2 records, while Apple Valley (5-2-2) was third and Eagan was fourth (5-3-1). The Blaze had a 1-7-1 league mark.
Prior Lake is always a strong conference contender as well, so there will be no nights off for Burnsville during league play.
The Blaze's first SSC game is scheduled for Sept. 9 at Shakopee at 7 p.m. Burnsville ends the regular season Oct. 6 with a league game at home versus Eastview.
The Section 3AAA playoffs will start Oct. 12.