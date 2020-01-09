Junior Emily Kettler and sophomore Jayden Chow finished in the top 10 for Burnsville alpine ski teams in a meet at Buck Hill Jan. 7.
Kettler had a combined time of 50.39 on her two runs to finish 10th in the girls race. She helped the Blaze finish third in the team standings with 332 points. Eagan won the title (409.5).
Chow was 10th overall in the boys race with a time of 46.70. Burnsville was sixth in the team standings (168), with Lakeville South winning (384).
The Blaze will be back in action at Buck Hill Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m.
Other finishes for the Blaze girls included junior Paige Peterson (11th, 50.43), sophomore Anna Tran was (20th, 53.31), junior Savanna Drum (25th, 55.05), senior Josie Hanneken (28th, 57.15) and junior April Chamberland (30th, 57.75).
Other boys finishes came from senior Henry Purdy (11th, 46.71), ninth-grader Bruen Drum (36th, 54.84) and sophomore Cooper Bongard (58th, 68.92).