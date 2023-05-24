The Burnsville baseball team looks to be peaking just in time for the Section 3AAAA playoffs.
The Blaze earned a 9-2 South Suburban Conference win at Lakeville North May 23 for its fourth victory in its last five games. The Blaze lost 2-1 at Shakopee in league play May 22.
Burnsville (9-10 overall, 7-10 in the SSC) won twice at home May 19 in a doubleheader, beating Rochester John Marshall 11-3 in the first game and then shutting out Faribault 8-0.
The Section 3AAAA playoffs start May 29 with the first round. The title game will be June 7. The field is strong, including No. 6-ranked Eastview (11-7) and Rosemount (12-6) looking like the top-two seeds.
The Blaze could get anywhere from the No. 3, 4 or 5 seed. Hastings (14-5), Lakeville North (9-9), Park (7-13), Eagan (6-12) and Apple Valley (6-12) are also in the field.
The Blaze is 7-3 against the section with two wins over both Lakeville North and Apple Valley and earning a split with Eagan, Apple Valley and Eastview.
In the win over Lakeville North, junior Jacob Neutz led the Blaze. He tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs with one strikeout. He also finished 1 for 2 with a double, RBI and three runs scored at the plate.
Senior Cole Sieben finished 2 for 3 with four runs scored, while junior AJ Galvin drove in a pair of runs. Sophomore Collin Heckman also had an RBI.
Senior Nick Meuser worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts.
Against Shakopee, junior Nick Discher was saddled with the loss, despite tossing a complete game and allowing two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts.
Galvin went 2 for 3 for Burnsville, while Sieben doubled. Senior Eli Keirstead had a hit and a run scored, while Neutz drove in the team’s lone run.
In beating Faribault, Heckman hurled a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. Sieben drove in three runs, going 1 for 2 with a double and two runs scored.
Neutz was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while junior Darren Einberger also doubled and drove in a run. Junior John Santelman reached base two times, adding an RBI and scoring two runs.
Against Rochester John Marshall, Burnsville led 11-0 after the innings. Keirstead finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. while Neutz drove in three runs.
Sieben had two RBIs, while senior Elijah Lindsey had one. Santelman went 1 for 2 with three runs score, while Discher walked twice and scored two runs.
Junior Will Heger got the win, going four innings and allowing three runs with one strikeout. Lindsey pitched three scoreless frames striking out two.
The first two rounds of the Class 4A state tournament will be June 13-14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The title game is June 16 at the same venue.