Blaze pitchers

Will Heger (42) and Collin Heckman (23) pitched Burnsville to victories in a doubleheader May 19 versus both Rochester John Marshall and Faribault, respectively.

 Burnsville baseball photo

The Burnsville baseball team looks to be peaking just in time for the Section 3AAAA playoffs.

The Blaze earned a 9-2 South Suburban Conference win at Lakeville North May 23 for its fourth victory in its last five games. The Blaze lost 2-1 at Shakopee in league play May 22.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

