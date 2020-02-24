Joshua Loredo came close to ending the Burnsville wrestling team's state drought.
The junior finished third at 126 pounds at the Section 2AAA individual tournament Feb. 22 at Apple Valley, losing the true-second match 7-0 to New Prague's Joey Novak.
The Blaze have not had a state participant make the Class 3A field since 2012 when Andy Underhill and Harry Bramley were there.
Section 2AAA is one of the toughest sections in the state with top-ranked Shakopee and No. 4 New Prague heading the field. The Sabers sent 10 wrestlers to state in the 14 weight classes.
Loredo won his quarterfinal match by fall over Ian Haueter of Apple Valley, before losing by technical fall to second-ranked Pierson Manville of Shakopee in the semifinals.
Lordeo earned a 20-6 major decision in the consolation semifinals, and won 6-4 over Peyton Hermann of Lakeville South to earn a true-second match.
The top-two wrestlers in the 14 weights make the state field. Loredo finished the season with a 22-8 record.
Junior Christian Lopez finished fifth at 132 pounds for the Blaze. Eighth-grader DJ Gaines, sophomore Xaiver Ripplinger, junior Tristen Larson and senior Antony Webster-Drummer were sixth at 120, 138, 152 and heavyweight, respectively.
Taking eighth for Burnsville were junior Rodrigo Zaragoza (113) and senior Matt Gerner (145).
In total, New Prague had seven wrestlers make the state field, followed by Lakeville and Lakeville North with three apiece. Eastview and Prior Lake both had two and Apple Valley had one.
The Class 3A state individual tournament is Feb. 28-29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is Feb. 27.