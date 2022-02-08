Two Burnsville seniors signed their national letters of intent Feb. 2 in a ceremony at the high school.
Colton Gregersen and Thomas Dundon will both be headed for local Division I programs next fall.
Gregersen signed to play football in the Big Ten at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, while Dundon will run track at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul in the Summit League.
Gregersen led the Burnsville football team in rushing this past fall with 101 carries for 674 yards and six touchdowns. He also had a receiving touchdown and led the Blaze in tackles on defense with 99, including 10.5 sacks.
Dundon competed at the Class AAA state track meet last spring for Burnsville. He was fifth at state in the 800 meters and was part of the 4x400 relay team that ended up fourth.