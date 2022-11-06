There was no stopping sophomore Msaiya Bettis and Kiylah Franke in the Section 6AAAA title match Nov. 3. 

The talented duo on the Burnsville volleyball team combined for 43 kills in leading the top-seeded Blaze to a home sweep of second-seeded Minneapolis Southwest (25-20, 25-17, 25-17) to earn its first state berth since 2009.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

