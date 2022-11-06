There was no stopping sophomore Msaiya Bettis and Kiylah Franke in the Section 6AAAA title match Nov. 3.
The talented duo on the Burnsville volleyball team combined for 43 kills in leading the top-seeded Blaze to a home sweep of second-seeded Minneapolis Southwest (25-20, 25-17, 25-17) to earn its first state berth since 2009.
Bettis and Franke had a combined 33 kills in the Blaze's three-set home win over fourth-seeded Edina (25-19, 25-16, 25-19) in the semifinals Nov. 1.
Volleyball went to four classes last season. It went to three classes starting in 1999 and was two classes before that since 1975.
This will be Burnsville's fourth state appearance. The program was third in 2009 and also competed in 1996 and 1998.
"We said from day one of this season that we wanted to win the section championship at home," Blaze coach Josh Wastvedt said. "We talked weekly about where we stood, what needed to be done, and we didn't hide anything because we were working towards that goal.
"To accomplish that and now have that opportunity to play in a state tournament really shows how much we have all put into this program."
The Class 4A competition is Nov. 9-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Burnsville (19-11 overall) is unseeded and will face top-seeded Wayzata (27-4), the defending champs, in the quarterfinals.
Other quarterfinal matches are second-seeded Lakeville North (27-4) versus Centennial (25-4), third-seeded East Ridge (23-7) versus Stillwater (24-6) and fourth-seeded Chaska (23-6) versus fifth-seeded Rogers (29-4).
In the win over Minneapolis Southwest, Bettis could not be contained on the outside, finishing with a season-high 30 kills. She leads the team with 359 kills.
Franke had 13 kills, giving her 282 on the year.
"Our outside (hitters) carried a huge load," Wastvedt said. "And (senior) Julia Valois really took control of our offense with 32 (set) assists. But then, every other attacker did exactly what they needed to do. They all did their job and played such a selfless match."
Senior Eleri Deaven chipped in four kills for the Blaze, while junior Julia Perrine and senior Evelynn Shero both had three.
Perrine led in blocks with two. Franke led in digs with 23, followed by senior Corrina Benson with 20, Bettis with 13 and Valois and senior Abby Briese both with five.
Franke also chipped in 12 set assists, while Benson had six.
"Defensively, these girls just wouldn't let the ball drop," Wastvedt said. "And it wasn't just keeping the ball off the floor, they were digging and putting the ball in an area where we can still make an attack off of it."
In beating Edina, Bettis had 17 kills and seven digs, while Franke had 16 kills, 16 set assists and nine digs. Shero and Perrine both added four kills.
Valois led in set assists with 24, adding six digs and two ace serves. Benson led in digs with 24, along with two aces and five assists.
Briese led in aces with three to go along with her seven digs. Perrine, Deaven, Franke and Shero each had a block.