Abby Briese

Senior Abby Briese had two ace serves in Burnsville’s four-set win at Rosemount Oct. 11 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Is the Burnsville volleyball team ready for the Section 6AAAA playoffs?

The Blaze picked up its third South Suburban Conference win Oct. 11 with a four-set victory (25-20, 25-27, 25-17, 25-16) at Rosemount. Sophomore Mesaiya Bettis and senior Kiylah Franke dominated at the net with 24 and 19 kills, respectively.

