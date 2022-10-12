Is the Burnsville volleyball team ready for the Section 6AAAA playoffs?
The Blaze picked up its third South Suburban Conference win Oct. 11 with a four-set victory (25-20, 25-27, 25-17, 25-16) at Rosemount. Sophomore Mesaiya Bettis and senior Kiylah Franke dominated at the net with 24 and 19 kills, respectively.
Burnsville improved to 13-10 overall, 3-5 in the conference. The Blaze ends the SSC and regular season Oct. 18 at Apple Valley.
Section 6AAAA quarterfinal play starts Oct. 26 with the semifinals Nov. 2 and the title match Nov. 5. The higher seed is at home each round.
The No. 1 seed in the section also gets a bye in the first round with only seven teams in the field.
Could Burnsville get the No. 1 seed? Bettis missed some time with a back injury a few weeks ago. She leads the team with 254 kills, while Franke has 198.
The Blaze is 13-5 with Bettis and Franke in the lineup at the same time.
“(Franke) is strong attacker with high volleyball IQ,” Blaze coach Josh Wastvedt said. “She leads by example and has really stepped into her role as a senior leader very well. Bettis had talent last year, but needed to learn control.”
Burnsville is battling Minneapolis Southwest (13-8) and St. Louis Park (14-11) for the No. 1 section seed. Edina (6-11), Minneapolis South (6-9), Minneapolis Washburn (8-18) and Bloomington Jefferson (2-17) are also in the field.
The Blaze went into the Rosemount match off a pair of conference wins. The Blaze swept Shakopee (25-17, 34-32, 25-16) at home Oct. 5 and won in four sets (25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14) at Farmington Oct. 3.
In beating Rosemount, senior Julia Valois paced the offense with 22 set assists, while Franke had 15. Bettis led in ace serves with six.
Senior Corrina Benson had four ace serves, 11 set assists and a team-best 17 digs. Senior Abby Briese had two aces and eight digs, while Valois had 16 digs. Franke chipped in 12 digs, while Bettis had eight.
In blocks, junior Julia Perrine and senior Evelynn Shero both led with two apiece.
Against Shakopee, Franke led with 23 kills, followed by Bettis with 14 and Shero and senior Eleri Deaven each with seven. Valois had 29 set assists, five ace serves and 15 digs.
Benson led in digs with 16, while Briese had 10 and Franke had nine. Perrine and Shero both had a block.
In beating Farmington, Franke and Bettis and 17 and 15 kills, respectively. Valois had 27 set assists and eight digs.
Benson finished with a team-best four aces and 24 digs. Junior Tori Fuller had 16 digs, while Franke had eight. Perrine and Franke both had three blocks.
The Class 4A state tournament will be held Nov. 9-12 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul.
The last time the Blaze made the state field was in 2009 when it took third. The program’s other two state appearances came in 1996 and 1998. Volleyball went to four class last fall.