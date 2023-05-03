The Burnsville boys and girls track and field teams is trying to keep up the competition.
Sophomore Albert Ongwenyi and junior Madison Malecha represented the Blaze at the Hamline Elite Meet Aug. 29 at Klass Field in St. Paul. The 12th annual competition features many of the state's top performers from all three classes.
Ongwenyi finished sixth in the boys' 400 meters with a time of 51.41, while Malecha tied for fifth in the girls' high jump with leap of 5-3.
Both Burnsville teams were also on the track May 2 in the South Suburban Conference Relays in Shakopee. Malecha had the highest finish for the girls squad tying for second in the high jump (5-0).
Junior Gavan Bakke led the Blaze boys, winning the long jump with a leap of 20-8. Senior Guinahi Douhe ended up sixth (19-6 1/4) in that event, while ninth grader Caleb Kamara was eighth (19-0).
The Burnsville boys were ninth in the team standings with 70 points, five better than Apple Valley. Rosemount won the title (124), followed by Prior Lake (160), Lakeville North (156), Shakopee (138), Lakeville South (131), Eagan (126), Farmington (124) and Eastview (73).
On the girls side, Rosemount also won (202), followed by Lakeville South (180), Prior Lake (178), Eagan (170.6), Farmington (165), Lakeville North (137.5), Eastview (129.3), Shakopee (98), Apple Valley (37.5) and Burnsville (20.5).
The Blaze boys' 4x100 relay of Douche, Bakke, Ongwenyi and Kamara ended up fourth (44.05), while the 4x800 team of Ongwenyi, senior Shareef Oty, junior Quinn Hess and sophomore Jacob Schoenbauer took fifth (8:51.17).
The 4x400 team of Douhe, Bakke, Kamara and Ongwenyi ended up seventh (3:40.35).
Ninth grader Lliam Merrell finished ninth in the 3,200 for the boys team (10:27.30), while Oty was 10th in the 1,600 (4:39.68).
For the Blaze girls, the 1,600 sprint medley team of Malecha, junior Cianna Kamara, eighth-grader Danielle Dundon and ninth grader Carley LaMotte took fifth (4:36.77).
Burnsville will be the host for the South Suburban Conference Relays May 23-24.