The Burnsville girls hockey team will get a chance to defend its Section 3AA title in March.
The Blaze just need to find a way to get to the title game. The team opened the season with a 5-0-1 record, before dropping its next two South Suburban Conference games.
Burnsville (5-2-1 overall) lost 3-2 in overtime at home Feb. 9 to No. 7-ranked Lakeville South. The Blaze went into the game off a 3-0 home loss to Shakopee Feb. 6.
Burnsville's one tie is 2-2 to No. 10-ranked Eastview. The Lightning are a top Section 3AA foe.
The Blaze has three wins over potential future playoff opponents, including 3-0 over Eagan, 6-1 against Lakeville North and 8-2 over Apple Valley.
"The biggest thing is just getting back on the ice and getting back into the systems," Blaze coach Chris Lepper said regarding the first few weeks of the season. "We are still trying to tweak some things and improve in quite a few areas. We are not where we need to be for an end-of-the-season push, but that is a good thing as we do not want to peak to early.
"There are still things we can do a lot better," Lepper added. "But overall, I'm extremely happy with the way the girls have played. They play with a lot of heart and passion, and they play for each other. All we ever ask them to do is there best."
Through eight games, junior Sami Bowlby was leading the offense with 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists), while junior Katie Katzmarek had a team-best nine assists.
Senior Hannah Benfer has four goals and four assists for Burnsville, while senior Emily Howard has three goals and three assists.
Senior Maria Widen has started all eight games in goal, earning one shutout and posting a 1.48 goals-against average.
In the loss to Lakeville South, the Blaze was on the power play in overtime. But it was the Cougars that had the advantage, scoring the game-winner 4:10 into the extra session.
Widen finished with 21 saves. Burnsville outshot the Cougars 32-24.
Howard and junior Olivia Carlson had the Blaze's goals. Junior Caitlyn Procko and Bowlby both had assists.
In the loss to Shakopee, the Blaze also held the advantage in shots on goal (26-20). Widen finished with 17 saves.
In Burnsville's win over Apple Valley Feb. 2, Benfer finished with three assists, while Howard had a goal and two assists and senior senior Gabby Gromacki had two goals and an assist.
Bowlby added two goals for the Blaze, while seniors Maddie Mazanec and Allie Urlaub and Carlson all had one. Junior Zoie Dundon and senior Megan Neutz each had a pair of assists, while Carlson, Katzmarek, sophomore Addison Bowlby all had one.
Widen finished with 19 saves.
"Consistency is something that we have been talking a lot about," Lepper said. "We have had too many games where we are solid for two periods but the other period — and what period that is could vary — we are not consistent enough. That has allowed teams to creep back into the games.
"We have only been at this for a month, so finding that consistency I think will come in time, but that is the most important thing that we have been stressing," Lepper added.
Burnsville's regular season ends March 13 at Rosemount. The Section 3AA playoffs will start the following week.
The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors met Feb. 4 and approved state competitions for all winter sports. Dates and venues for sections and state for girls hockey has not yet been determined.