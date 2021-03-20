The Burnsville girls hockey team had many highs this season and one low.
The Blaze won 16 games in the shortened COVID-19 season, claimed the South Suburban Conference title and reeled off 11 straight wins going into the Section 3AA semifinals.
But top-seeded Burnsville's bid for a second straight section championship ended there with a 3-1 home loss to fourth-seeded Apple Valley March 18. The Eagles broke the game open with two goals in the second period and held on from there.
The Blaze opened section play with a 7-0 home win over eighth-seeded Park in the quarterfinals March 16.
Burnsville has made seven trips to state in program history, but has never qualified in back-to-back years.
The Blaze (16-3-1 overall) won the SSC with a 15-2-1 mark. It's the program's first league crown since the SSC debuted at the start of 2009-10 season.
In the loss to Apple Valley, junior Sami Bowlby scored at the 8:53 mark of the third period to cut the Eagles' lead to 2-1. But Burnsville could not get the equalizer in the final 8:07.
Apple Valley sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:30 left to play. The Blaze outshot the Eagles 47-17.
Senior Maria Widen made 15 saves for the Blaze, while Apple Valley goalie Macy Mueller shutdown the Burnsville's offense with 46 stops.
Junior Katie Katzmarek assisted on Bowlby's goal.
The Blaze swept Apple Valley in SSC play, winning 8-2 back on Feb. 2 and 4-0 on March 6.
In the victory over Park, Widen needed to make only nine saves to get the shutout. Katzmarek scored a pair of goals, while Bowlby, seniors Hannah Benfer, Allie Urlaub, Emily Howard and Maddie Mazanec each scored one.
Bowlby finished with two assists, junior Zoie Dundon, seniors Gabby Gromacki and Megan Neutz and junior Olivia Carlson, Benfer and Howard each had an assist.
There will be some turnover for the Blaze next season as the team tries to defend its SSC title and get back to state. Burnsville will lose seven seniors, all of whom scored a goal, had an assist or made a save versus Park.
Bowlby led the Blaze in points this winter with 28 (14 goals, 14 assists), while Benfer was second with 23 (11 goals, 12 assists)., Dundon finished with 22 point (8 goals, 14 assists) and Katzmarek had 21 (6 goals, 15 assists).
So three of Burnsville's top five scorers will be back next winter.
Howard ended up with six goals and 12 assists for Burnsville, followed by Urlaub (9 goals, 7 assists), Carlson (5 goals, 11 assists) and sophomore Madisyn Krumholz (6 goals, 4 assists).
Widen played all 19 games in goal for the Blaze, finishing with a 1.44 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and four shutouts.