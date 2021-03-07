The Burnsville dance team's season came to a close March 6
The Blazettes ended up sixth in high kick and took eighth in jazz in the Section 1AAA competition at Bloomington Kennedy. The top-three teams make the Class 3A state field.
It's the eighth straight season that Burnsville has been left out of the state field. The last time the program was there was in 2013 when it finished third in high kick.
Section 1AAA is strong, especially at the top with the likes of Eastview, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Prior Lake. Those four programs have earned all the state spots in jazz since 2014 and all but two in high kick in that span.
Faribault was a state qualifier from Section 1AAA in high kick in both 2014 and 2015, before moving down to Class 2A in 2016.
Meanwhile, Eastivew won both jazz and high kick at sections this season, finishing with three ranking points in each. Lakeville North was second in both with six rank points in each, while Lakeville South ended up in third in both with nine rank points in each.
Prior Lake and Farmington were fourth and fifth in both dances with 12 and 15 ranking points in each, respectively.
Burnsville finished with 20 rank points in high kick, followed by New Prague (20), Rochester Century (23) and Rochester Mayo (27), Owatonna (30), Northfield (34), Rosemount (35) and Rochester John Marshall (39).
Burnsville had 24 ranking points in jazz. Rochester Century was sixth (21), followed by New Prague (20). Rochester Century was ninth (23), followed by Owatonna (30), Northfield (34), Rosemount (35) and Rochester John Marshall (39).
Burnsville's captains this season were seniors Ava Shovein, Amber Haekenkamp and Savannah Hughes. Other seniors were Regan Kittams, Tian Rian, Teresa Le-Vu, Aliza Korman, Erin Mountain and Abby Holz.
Other members of the team included Ella Botz, Isabelle Wyman, Arelys McDevitt, Morgan Zenner, Oliva Conrad, Bella Gust, Abbi Erickson, Emma Tobias, Lauren Stendel, Julia Kolp, Katelin Hoang, Emma Le, Kristi Calderon, Marie Seywerd, Aubrey Sherburne, Ella Schindeldecker and Lillion Schnacky.
The Blazettes had four dancers earn all-state honors for the season. Le and Hoang were selected in jazz, while Tobias and Holz were honored in high kick.