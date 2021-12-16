Forrest Bowman will be one to watch on the slopes for the Burnsville/Shakopee Alpine ski team this season.
The senior will be seeking his third-career trip to the state meet. He was there last year and finished 28th overall with a combined time of 1:20.29 on his two runs and also qualified as a ninth-grader taking 55th (1:22.49).
Burnsville, the host school in the cooperative program with Shakopee, was on the slopes for the first time this winter Dec. 14 at Buck Hill in Burnsville.
Bowman finished fifth overall in the individual race with a combined time of 50.36 on his two runs.
Burnsville ended up seventh in the team standings with 115 points. Lakeville North won the title (311), followed by Rosemount (265), Prior Lake (222) and Lakeville South (192), Eastview (137) and Eagan (117). Apple Valley finished eighth (88).
On the girls side, Prior Lake was in the top spot with 375 points, followed by Lakeville South (305), Eagan (292), Apple Valley/Rosemount (291), Eastview (265), Lakeville North (259) and Burnsville (185).
Junior Hailey Peterson led the Burnsville girls taking 23rd overall with a time of 55.85. Sophomore Carissa Chow finished 27th (57.44), while senior Jaidyn Wick was 33rd (60.07).
Other finishes for the girls came from sophomore Reyna Wick (37th, 62.55), senior Piper Ravenscroft (50th, 73.39), sophomore Amanda Currie (52nd, 74.61), senior Savannah Eastman (62nd) and senior Anna Tran (67th).
For the boys team, senior Jayden Chow was the next-best finisher behind Bowman taking 20th (60.57). Senior Cooper Bongard was 43rd (75.78), followed by junior Bruen Drum (45th, 76.73), eighth-grader Cash Achenbach (61st) and senior Nico Lobato (71st).
The boys have only three skiers back who competed in the Section 6 meet last season — Bowmann, Chow and Drum.
On the girls side, Peterson and Tran are the only two back who competed at sections last year.
The Section 6 meet is set for Feb. 8 at Buck Hill. The top-two teams make the state field, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads.
This year's state competition is set for Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.