Forrest Bowman continues to lead the way for the Burnsville/Shakopee Alpine ski teams.
The senior led all racers Jan. 18 in an eight-team South Suburban Conference competition at Buck Hill in Burnsville, winning the boys race with a combined time of 41.30 on his two runs.
Bowman is seeking his third-career trip to state this winter. He was there last year and finished 28th overall and also qualified as a ninth-grader taking 55th.
The Section 6 meet is set for Feb. 8 at Buck Hill. The top-two teams make the state field in both the boys and girls fields, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads.
This year’s state competition is set for Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bowman will be a contender for the Section 6 individual crown. Will the cooperative Burnsville/Shakopee squad have any other skiers who can make a state run?
Senior Jayden Chow looks to be a candidate. He finished 13th in the boys race in the Jan. 18 competition with a time of 46.11.
Burnsville/Shakopee ended up sixth in the team standings with 240 points.
Lakeville North won the title (397), followed by Rosemount (382), Prior Lake (363), Lakeville South (283) and Eastview (251). Apple Valley was seventh (99) and Eagan was eighth (82).
On the girls side, Prior Lake won the crown with 338 points, followed by Eagan (289), Lakeville North (266), Apple Valley/Rosemount (229), Lakeville South (199), Eastview (167) and Burnsville/Shakopee (128).
Sophomore Amanda Currie led the Burnsville/Shakopee girls team finishing 21st with a time of 64.09. Senior Savannah Eastman was 30th (69.97), while senior Jaidyn Wick was 34th (71.86).
Other finishes for the girls included senior Anna Tran (37th, 73.71), junior Hailey Peterson (50th, 88.70), sophomore Carissa Chow (61st) and senior Piper Ravenscroft (65th).
On boys side for Burnsville/Shakopee, senior Cooper Bongard ended up 27th (54.43), followed by Alex Christian in 39th (59.73), junior Bruen Drum in 48th (63.68), eighth-grader Cash Achenbach (in 57th (71.71) and senior Nick Lobato in 65th (89.77).