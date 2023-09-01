Trout Fishing

The Minnesota DNR has stocked brook trout in southeast Minnesota streams in an effort to reintroduce these fish that go back nearly 20 years.

 Courtesy photo/Minnesota DNR

With splashes and dashes, thousands of tiny brook trout swam free in several southeast Minnesota streams this August.

That represented a major milestone in a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources effort to restore a unique, native strain of brook trout.

