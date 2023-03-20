It doesn't matter what she's on court, Shawna Bruha knows how to compete and lead a team.
The senior earned eight varsity letters, three in girls tennis and five in basketball, in athletic career at Burnsville, earning the school's Athena Award, which is given to each metro area school's top senior female athlete.
Bruha will receive her award at the 51st annual banquet May 5 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis.
"Shawna is a very talented athlete, but her leadership, intelligence, work ethic, humility and team-first mentality really takes her to the next level as a student-athlete," Burnsville girls tennis coach Ryan Haddorff said. "She picked up a tennis racket for the first time as a ninth grader and quickly became a valuable member of a varsity program ranked top 10 in the state."
Basketball is Bruha's preferred choice. She will play Division II next winter at Minot State University in North Dakota. This past season with the Blaze, Bruha led the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game.
She was also the team's top scorer as a junior at 12.4 points per game.
"Shawna leads by example and does not make excuses," Blaze girls basketball coach Dave Shaw said.
On the tennis court last fall, Bruha teamed up with junior Addie Bowlby and the two qualified for the Class AA state doubles tournament. Bruha and Bowlby finished second in the Section 6AA doubles tournament to make the state field, ending a 15-year state drought for the program.
The last time Burnsville was represented at state was in 2007 when Niltooli Wilkins won the Class AA state singles title. She was runner-up the year before. Judy Wang also won a state singles title for the Blaze in 1997.
Bruha and Bowlby are the first-ever female doubles team to ever make state for the Blaze.
"While she has bright future playing college basketball, Shawna could definitely have a career as a college tennis player," Haddorff said. "She deserves all of the recognition and accolades."
Bruha has also excelled in the classroom with a 3.9 grade-point average, along with being part of the National Honors Society and earning academic all-state honors in both sports.
At Minot State, Bruha plans to major in nursing.