Shawna Bruha

Senior Shawna Bruha, a two-sport athlete at Burnsville, was named the Blaze's Athena Award winner.

 Twitter photo by @Blazegirlsbball

It doesn't matter what she's on court, Shawna Bruha knows how to compete and lead a team.

The senior earned eight varsity letters, three in girls tennis and five in basketball, in athletic career at Burnsville, earning the school's Athena Award, which is given to each metro area school's top senior female athlete.

