The Burnsville boys track and field team returns two athletes who made the individual medal stand at the Class AA state meet last spring.
Seniors Thomas Dundon and Christian Belt look to lead a Blaze squad that had eight competitors at state last year, but five were seniors.
Belt finished sixth overall in the 100 meters and he was part of 4x100 relay team with junior Djuan Marroguin that finished ninth, which earned the final spot on the medal stand.
Dundon was fifth in the 800 at state last spring and is the only returning member of the 4x400 relay that finished fourth.
"Having multiple relays advance to state was an exciting accomplishment," Blaze coach Jef Winterlin said. "One week into this season, we are excited to have such a hard working and positive group of athletes on our team."
Burnsville ended up 19th in the state team standings last spring. South Suburban Conference rival Rosemount won the state crown.
The Minnesota State High School League moved track to three classes this spring. Burnsville will stay in Section 3, but will compete in the AAA level with the likes of Apple Valley, Eagan, East Ridge, Hastings, Park and Rosemount.
"Being a larger school, the move to three classes doesn't have a big impact on our team," Winterlin said.
Burnsville was second in the Section 3AA team standings last year. Prior Lake won the title, but the Lakers moved to Section 2AAA. Woodbury was third, but the Royals are now in Section 4AAA.
Rosemount and Prior Lake look to be the teams to beat in the South Suburban Conference. The SSC championships are set for May 24-25 at Apple Valley High School.
Last year, the Blaze finished seventh in the SSC with Rosemount winning.
This year's Section 3AAA meet will start June 1 with the prelims and end June 3 with the finals. Both days are at Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights.
This year's Class 3A state meet will start June 9 with the prelims and end June 11 with the finals. The venue is St. Michael-Albertville High School.