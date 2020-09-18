The Burnsville boys soccer team had the initials BT marked on their hands in its Aug. 29 home opener versus Eastview.
The initials stood for Bill Toranza, the former head coach of the Blaze, who died June 27 unexpectedly at the age of 52. Toranza coached Burnsville for 10 seasons, stepping down last spring.
Toranza had an impact on many lives as the Blaze's coach. He was also a youth coach in the Burnsville Soccer Club and a junior varsity coach for Burnsville for four years prior to getting the head job.
Toranza was laid to rest July 9, and is survived by his wife Michelle of 25 years, his two sons Matias and Nicholas, and his parents, Carlos and Ines.
Jeff Marshall was Burnsville's athletic director for seven years (2010-2016), and he knew Toranza well. Marshall started as athletic director the same time Toranza was in his first season as head coach.
"Bill was a guy who was loved and respected by his players," said Marshall, now the dean of students at Edina High School. "He had a very gregarious personality. He wore his emotions on his sleeve. He was very passionate about about what he did."
Marshall said Toranza took a lot of pride in the fact many of his teams were made up of kids from different cultures. One season, the team spoke as many as six languages.
"Bill did a great job of bringing all of those kids together," Marshall said. "He was very outgoing, very positive, and he cared about his players. He was also very competitive. He didn't like to lose. He had high expectations for his teams."
Toranza led the Blaze to the Section 3AA title in 2016, getting the program to state for the first time since 2005.
New Blaze era
Brian Nacey knows how important coaches are to high school athletes. He played soccer for Burnsville under Dan Houck, graduating in 2004. The next season Houck took his Blaze to state.
Nacey was hired to coach Burnsville last spring after Toranza stepped down. Only three varsity players are back from Toranza's team last fall, but his impact is still being felt.
It was felt in Rosemount too where Toranza coached in the Irish's program for 10 years before coming to Burnsville.
"We all wrote Bill's initials on our hands and did our best to honor him (before our first home game)," Nacey said. "Rosemount also made a touching tribute to him when we played them (Sept. 3), which we greatly appreciated."
"I worked with Bill as the junior varsity coach for eight years, so I knew him well," Nacey added. "(His death) was obviously very sad and shocking."
Nacey, who played Division III soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, began coaching his senior year of high school with the Burnsville Fire Soccer club. He has spent 17 years coaching club teams in Burnsville.
At the high school level, Nacey started as an assistant coach in Shakopee in 2007. He came to Burnsville in 2009 as the B-squad coach and took over the junior varsity program under Toranza.
Nacey was also the head coach at Minnehaha Academy for two seasons (2018-2019). When he saw the Burnsville job opened up, he didn't hesitate to apply.
"When I was in high school, I knew I wanted to play as long as I could, and then come back and coach the (Burnsville) program," Nacey said.
Tough seasons
The Blaze's program has had a tough time over the last few seasons. In 2016, Burnsville went 7-7-1 in the regular season before dominating the playoffs, winning its three Section 3AA games by a combined margin of 12-3, including 4-0 over St. Paul Central in the title game.
Burnsville's finished 2-13-1 the next year, 3-12-1 in 2018 and went 3-11-3 last fall under Toranza. This season, Nacey's young team has opened the season with six straight losses.
"When I went to Shakopee, we were kind of building a newer program; then when I went to Minnehaha it was a rebuilding project, so I have experience with rebuilding," Nacey said. "The goal in the long term is to re-establish the proud reputation that our program once had in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s.
"We understand that it's going to take time, so we have to take it step by step, starting with building our foundation," Nacey added. "Our players have helped create new expectations for our program and they are doing a good job of holding each other accountable."
Nacey is also trying to rebuild under the challenges of COVID-19.
"Starting new it would have been helpful to be able to hold an informational meeting after school and touch base with each player but we've done the best we can in these conditions," Nacey said. "We're just hopeful that we can do the best job we can of keeping our players safe and healthy and hopefully allow them to play out this shortened season."