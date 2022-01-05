The Burnsville boys swimming team had a diver at the Class AA state meet last season, but that was it.
And Dillon Hall was a senior, so what kind of expectations do the Blaze have this winter in the pool? The program has not had a swimmer or a relay at state since 2017.
Burnsville opened this season dropping its first two South Suburban Conference duals. They lost 88-75 to Eastview Dec. 17 and followed with an 80-77 set to Eagan Dec. 21.
Senior Sam Edwards and junior Matthias Wong had wins for the Blaze in the two duals.
Against Eastview, Wong was tops in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.00, while Edwards claimed the 100 butterfly (59.24).
Edwards, Wong, junior Ben Edwards and senior Justin Joubert teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.40).
Wong was also second in the butterfly (59.69), while senior Troy Jackson was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:15.23).
The 200 medley relay team of Jackson, Joubert, Sam Edwards and junior Jack Steglich was also second (2:03.79), as was the 200 freestyle team of Ben Edwards, Sam Edwards, Steglich and Wong (1:41.02).
Senior Pierce Demoulin was third in the 500 freestyle for the Blaze (6:50.66), while Ben Edwards was third in both the 200 freestyle (2:04.17) and the 100 freestyle (58.69).
In the loss to Eagan, Wong won the 200 freestyle (2:09.92) and was second in the 100 backstroke (57.06). Sam Edwards captured the 50 freestyle (23.55) and was runner-up in the 100 freestyle (50.54).
Eagan finished one-two in all three relays.
Other seniors back for the Blaze this season include Brian Chhuoy and Everett Sandbo.
Burnsville competes in Section 2AA with some perennial powers, including Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake. Shakopee, Waconia, Chaska/Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
The Blaze was seventh in the Section 2AA team standings last year.