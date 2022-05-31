Senior Tyler Haddorff and junior Henry Peterson rolled through the field to win the Section 6AA doubles title May 27.
The duo will represent the Burnsville boys tennis team at the Class AA state tournament June 9-10 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. From 2008 to 2015, the Blaze had at least one singles player or a doubles team at state in seven of those eight years.
"Henry and Tyler played better each round playing their best match in the finals against a talented Blake duo," Burnsville coach Ryan Haddorff said. "Henry served well and hit some big forehands on important points.
"Tyler's return of serve was phenomenal and his net movement and finishing volleys were elite," Haddorff continued.
Haddorff and Peterson played mostly singles during the team portion of Burnsville's season, but they are used to playing together.
"They trained for this doubles run by playing a United State Tennis Association tournament together in the offseason, playing a flighted doubles tournament during the (regular) season and practicing doubles specific drills whenever they could," Haddorff said. "It's nice when hard work pays off."
Haddorff and Peterson, seeded No. 1, won 6-0, 6-0 over Alexander Clarity and Marcello Diaz of Richfield in the first round, and followed with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Samir Stolpman and Lou Smith of Minneapolis Washburn in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Haddorff and Peterson cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Julian Thym and Humza Chaudhri of Edina, before taking down Andrew Richardson and Sam Leslie in the title match (6-2, 6-4).
Since 2015, Burnsville has been close to earning a state spot in doubles. Tyler and his older brother Luke made it the section semifinals in both 2017 and 2018. Tyler and Sam Bardwell did the same in 2019, while Tyler made it the semifinals in singles last spring.
"It feels like Henry and Tyler were standing on the shoulders of those former players to accomplish the goal of reaching the state tournament," Haddorff said. "Burnsville had many students come out to cheer in the finals. This created a fun atmosphere and a special moment when they won the title."
Mya Smith-Dennis was a four-time state qualifier for Burnsville before graduating in 2010. Smith-Dennis competed at the Class AA state singles tournament three times, going 1-1 in his ninth grade, sophomore and junior years from 2007 to 2009. He played doubles at state his senior year with Nazhone Wilkins, a 2011 graduate, going 1-1.
Wilkins was a two-time state qualifier for the Blaze (2010 and 2011), as was Tom McCallie (2013 and 2014), while Paul McCallie played at state in 2014 with his brother Tom.
Meanwhile, Burnsville's other doubles team at sections lost in the first round. Seniors Henry McCormick and Owen Cadwell fell 6-4, 6-4 to Liam Rapp and Robert Perelman of St. Louis Park.
In singles, sophomore Noah Steinhouse and senior Shrey Pothini competed for Burnsville.
Steinhouse lost in three sets in the first round to Matthew Robinson of Benilde-St. Magaret's (6-7, 6-3, 6-3), while Pothini lost 6-1, 6-0 to Alex Salmon of Benilde-St. Margaret's.