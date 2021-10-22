The Burnsville football team has a long road ahead of it in the Class 6A playoffs.
The Blaze finished the regular season Oct. 21 with a 28-7 home loss to Rosemount, the team's sixth straight defeat. Burnsville fell 17-14 at Eagan Oct. 15.
The Blaze (1-7 overall) earned the No. 7 seed out of Section 6 and will open the first round of the playoffs Oct. 29 at second-seeded St. Michael-Albertville (4-4) out of Section 5, starting at 7 p.m.
For complete Class 6A brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events. The top-four seeds in the 32-team are No. 1-ranked Lakeville South (8-0) from Section 3, No. 3 Stillwater (7-1) from Section 4, No. 4 Maple Grove (7-1) from Section 5 and No. 2 Eden Prairie (7-1) from Section 6.
Burnsville didn't play in the playoffs last year due to COVID-19 complications. The Blaze went 0-3 in the first round of the playoffs the previous three seasons.
Burnsville's last playoff win came in 2016 when it beat Stillwater at home 21-14. Burnsville made the state quarterfinals the previous season for the first time since 1995.
Meanwhile, in the loss to Rosemount, it was a 7-7 game at halftime. Senior Colton Gregersen scored Burnsville's lone touchdown on a 2-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Rosemount broke the game open with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to go up three scores.
Senior Sterling Brown completed 9 of 20 passes for 160 yards in the loss for the Blaze. Senior Jay Homuth caught six balls for 130 yards, while Gregersen had three catches for 30 yards.
Junior Henry Saykeo led Burnsville on the ground with nine carries for 52 yards, while Gregersen had 11 carries for 40 yards.
Against Eagan, the Blaze led 14-7 going into the fourth quarter, but let the lead get away. Eagan tied the game with 8:08 left to play on 5-yard touchdown run and then won the game as time expired on a 25-yard field goal.
Brown and Homuth hooked up for two touchdown passes. The first one came from 34 yards out in the second quarter and the second one was a 29-yarder in the third quarter.
Homuth's team-leading seven touchdowns in the regular season all came through the air. Gregersen led team in rushing scores with five.
Gregersen led the Blaze on the ground against Eagan with 19 carries for 111 yards. He also led the defense with 16 tackles, including two sacks, while senior Dylan Fischer had 11 tackles.